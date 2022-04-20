Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $991,000 Stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,873 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BILI. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 36.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BILI. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.04.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average is $47.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.30. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $129.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($3.58). The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

