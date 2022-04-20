Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $77.88 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $85.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

