Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Stock Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,717 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the third quarter worth about $2,125,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 14.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,352,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,461,000 after purchasing an additional 430,958 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 24.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 63,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,653 shares during the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.95.

People’s United Financial ( NASDAQ:PBCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.90%.

In related news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBCT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

