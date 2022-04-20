Boston Partners Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786,406 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,785 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,251,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,592,000 after purchasing an additional 921,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

Shares of MS stock opened at $88.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.49 and its 200-day moving average is $96.85. The stock has a market cap of $156.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $76.25 and a 52-week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

