Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $287.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.43.

In other news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $644,775.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total value of $2,675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,143 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,826. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $256.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.97. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.18 and a twelve month high of $286.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

