Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stock Position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Gannett were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Gannett by 223.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gannett by 55.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 310,964 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Gannett by 19.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Gannett by 2.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Gannett in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gannett stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.46.

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Gannett had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $826.54 million for the quarter.

GCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gannett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Laurence Tarica acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $294,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.

