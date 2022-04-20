Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) by 135.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,768 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Sculptor Capital Management were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCU opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $796.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.56.

Sculptor Capital Management ( NYSE:SCU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($3.14). Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $249.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $166,717.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

