Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,702 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

SFM stock opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.34. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $176,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $408,917.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,946 shares of company stock worth $3,416,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

