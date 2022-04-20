Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,258,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 80,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UAA. TheStreet lowered shares of Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Under Armour stock opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.95. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

