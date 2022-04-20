22,869 Shares in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.13% of First Trust Water ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 60,753 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 188,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,826,000 after acquiring an additional 25,495 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $82.49 on Wednesday. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $76.42 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.92.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.