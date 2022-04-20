Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 123.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 851 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RL opened at $112.81 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $100.44 and a 52 week high of $142.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.09.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

RL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

