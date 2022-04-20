Boston Partners Invests $907,000 in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 84,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 401,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

In related news, insider Randall J. Fagundo purchased 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $99,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 12,347,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $123,477,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,589,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,898,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 161,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,802.

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $344.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

