Boston Partners Has $915,000 Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,577 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,705 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in PVH were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of PVH by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

NYSE:PVH opened at $80.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.68. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $66.10 and a 12 month high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.13%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

