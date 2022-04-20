Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 38,727 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,048 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Diamondback Energy worth $10,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after acquiring an additional 625,959 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,265,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $309,135,000 after acquiring an additional 107,392 shares during the period. JB Investments Management LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 2,657,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $286,664,000 after acquiring an additional 47,030 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,383,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $225,642,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 136.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $209,508,000 after buying an additional 1,279,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of FANG opened at $137.92 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.61.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.