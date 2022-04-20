Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,638 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of International Paper worth $10,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,900,000 after acquiring an additional 49,279 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in International Paper by 503.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 41,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 34,234 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

Shares of IP opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. International Paper has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $65.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average of $47.55.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

