Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Raymond James worth $10,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James by 43.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,735,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667,569 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 66.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,984,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,392,000 after buying an additional 3,968,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 65.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,005,000 after buying an additional 1,450,851 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 51.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,651,000 after buying an additional 797,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 140.0% in the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,736,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RJF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.05.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James stock opened at $113.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.82 and a 200-day moving average of $103.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.08. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $81.96 and a 52-week high of $117.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

