Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 4,747 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of MarketAxess worth $10,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 197.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 131.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $412.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $384.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $460.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $378.56.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $263.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $341.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.90. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.26 and a 52-week high of $539.06. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 41.36%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

