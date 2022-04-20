Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 99.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,518 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 7,494,382 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $10,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $131,173,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $628.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.61 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $572.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.62. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $322.23 and a twelve month high of $635.89.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PANW. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.16.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,657 shares of company stock worth $39,871,738 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

