Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Iron Mountain worth $10,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $56.46 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $38.48 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average is $48.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.85.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 159.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,788,053.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $29,007.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,999 shares of company stock worth $6,015,205 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

