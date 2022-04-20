Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,756 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of MGM Resorts International worth $10,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGM. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

NYSE:MGM opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average of $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.41%.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Swartz purchased 5,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $248,363.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.