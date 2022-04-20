Advisor Partners LLC Sells 173 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLT opened at $261.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.78 and its 200-day moving average is $239.08. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.78 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.14. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.88.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

