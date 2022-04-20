IndexIQ Advisors LLC Trims Position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of SIGA Technologies worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIGA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SIGA Technologies by 39.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in SIGA Technologies by 378.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SIGA Technologies by 18.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 33.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA stock opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.50.

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 53.39%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SIGA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

About SIGA Technologies (Get Rating)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.