Advisor Partners LLC Invests $223,000 in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $721,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,340,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,686,000 after purchasing an additional 112,128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $71.30 on Wednesday. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $61.62 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.45.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.81%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.32.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

