Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XHR. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NYSE XHR opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.73.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 23.29%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

In other news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,741 shares in the company, valued at $5,113,853.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile (Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.