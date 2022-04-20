Advisor Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,289 Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,289 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BCC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 655,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,368,000 after buying an additional 208,400 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,382.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 194,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after buying an additional 181,071 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 296,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,013,000 after buying an additional 165,786 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 293,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after buying an additional 146,707 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth $7,513,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCC opened at $75.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.67. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $85.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.78. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 58.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 2.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 2,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total value of $197,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $882,242 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

