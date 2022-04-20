Arizona State Retirement System Sells 830 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Allegion by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $109.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.22. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $105.06 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.46 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

ALLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.70.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

