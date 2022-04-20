Advisor Partners LLC Reduces Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,360 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 39.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,534,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,515,000 after purchasing an additional 712,636 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 41.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,481,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,273,000 after acquiring an additional 433,930 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,154,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after acquiring an additional 281,425 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 71.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 373,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 155,351 shares in the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAK opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.81. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $17.56.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2 EPS for the current year.

TAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

