Advisor Partners LLC Has $218,000 Stock Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 68.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 120.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.23. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

Service Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:SVC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 30.99% and a negative net margin of 36.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.21%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SVC. B. Riley dropped their target price on Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

