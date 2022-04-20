Atria Investments LLC Purchases 1,776 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Equity Commonwealth worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 50,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.30. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $29.07. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -135.34 and a beta of 0.18.

Several research firms recently commented on EQC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

