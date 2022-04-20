Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Novavax were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Novavax by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Novavax by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 47.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVAX stock opened at $54.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.34. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.24 and a fifty-two week high of $277.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.81 and a 200-day moving average of $124.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($9.75). The business had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.79 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 152.12% and a negative return on equity of 368.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.70) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 22.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.86.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

