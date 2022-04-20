Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,064 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $141.53 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.41 and a 52-week high of $188.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.64 and a 200 day moving average of $147.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.28 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.57.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

