Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,710 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 120.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVC opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $15.39.

Service Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:SVC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 30.99% and a negative net margin of 36.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.21%.

SVC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

