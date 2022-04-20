Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.74 Million Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in APA were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of APA during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of APA during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 69.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $44.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.85. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 4.43.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.66.

About APA (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.