Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.57.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $133.72 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.00 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.49. The company has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 362,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.17 per share, with a total value of $42,503,065.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

