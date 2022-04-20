Advisor Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.08. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $46.38.

