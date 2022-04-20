Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,564 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,868,174 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $176,178,000 after buying an additional 1,640,900 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 10.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,770 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,714,000 after purchasing an additional 894,593 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 57.7% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,615,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,221,934 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,708,000 after buying an additional 171,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,856,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,558,000 after buying an additional 222,069 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KGC. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CSFB set a $7.00 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James set a $7.50 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

KGC opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.81. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

