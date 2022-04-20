Advisor Partners LLC Takes Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 29.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 120.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 24,316 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 4,792.3% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,250,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 690,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,329,000 after purchasing an additional 45,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SU opened at $34.06 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.3311 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.91%.

Several research firms recently commented on SU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

