IndexIQ Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 44.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 59.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total value of $99,217.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $132,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,335 shares of company stock worth $3,566,091 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $154.23 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $111.26 and a twelve month high of $162.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.62 and its 200 day moving average is $138.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

