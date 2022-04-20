IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 512 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Banner by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Banner by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 359,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,821,000 after buying an additional 41,660 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Banner by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 338,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,562,000 after buying an additional 12,832 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Banner by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 227,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,740,000 after buying an additional 119,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,001,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Banner stock opened at $57.43 on Wednesday. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $66.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.06.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. Banner had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Banner’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

