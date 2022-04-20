Advisor Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIVE. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Five Below by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Five Below by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 84,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,100,000 after buying an additional 42,773 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Five Below by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 10,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 148,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,252,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.50.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $182.37 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.44 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.52 and its 200-day moving average is $181.22.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

