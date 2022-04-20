Advisor Partners LLC Sells 32,520 Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,520 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 126,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 6.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.92.

Shares of UGP stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 10.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.16%.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

