Advisor Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,553 Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,553 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Iridium Communications by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Iridium Communications by 392.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Iridium Communications by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

In related news, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $116,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $118,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.90. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $48.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -603.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

