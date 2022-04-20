Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.06 Million Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,247 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $263,170,000 after buying an additional 4,445,584 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 771.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,070,708 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $76,658,000 after buying an additional 1,833,105 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 427.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,668,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,752,000 after buying an additional 1,352,080 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,272,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average is $39.28. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPR. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.06.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

