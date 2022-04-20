Advisor Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,652,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,209,000 after purchasing an additional 110,377 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,022,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,575,000 after purchasing an additional 350,865 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,884,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,413,000 after purchasing an additional 91,703 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,786,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,708,000 after purchasing an additional 82,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.13.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALK opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $72.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.41.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

