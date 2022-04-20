Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $5.12 Million Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,459 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CALF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 100.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,110,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,553,000 after purchasing an additional 555,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 68.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,080,000 after purchasing an additional 227,750 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 467,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,984,000 after purchasing an additional 193,471 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 264,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 155,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 608,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,817,000 after purchasing an additional 142,121 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average of $42.29.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.