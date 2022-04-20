WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,286 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WRK. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in WestRock by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 51,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in WestRock by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in WestRock by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in WestRock by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in WestRock by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRK opened at $51.32 on Wednesday. WestRock has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

In other WestRock news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

WestRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

