Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 386 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MLM opened at $369.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $377.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.69 and a 52 week high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 21.75%.

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.30.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

