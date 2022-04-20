Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.53 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 938.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 470,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,073,000 after acquiring an additional 424,908 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 199.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 196,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 130,562 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 104,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 53,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $70.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.44.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

