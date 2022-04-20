Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SONY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $89.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $108.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $87.54 and a 1 year high of $133.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.35.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $26.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Profile (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.