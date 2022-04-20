Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,610 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,702,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,703 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1,076.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 633,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,803,000 after acquiring an additional 579,755 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 735,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,094,000 after acquiring an additional 410,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $93.33.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 72.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.22.

In related news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $156,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,515 shares of company stock valued at $734,010. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

